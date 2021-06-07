UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:16 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Monday notified the transfer and postings of the officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday notified the transfer and postings of the officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

According to the notification, Flt. Lt. (Rtd) Qaiser Bashir Malthdoom, a BS-19 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Ambreen Zaidi has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer in this Division on May 24,2021.

Hafiz Waqar Masood has assumed the charge of the post of officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this division with effect from April 26,2021, said the notification of establishment division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police April May Post From Government

Recent Stories

Twofour54’s Summer Camp expands its horizon from ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks W ..

35 minutes ago

Emirati-founded tech start-up Boksha raises $1 mil ..

50 minutes ago

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

1 hour ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.