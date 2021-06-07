ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Establishment Division on Monday notified the transfer and postings of the officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

According to the notification, Flt. Lt. (Rtd) Qaiser Bashir Malthdoom, a BS-19 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Ambreen Zaidi has assumed the charge of the post of Section Officer in this Division on May 24,2021.

Hafiz Waqar Masood has assumed the charge of the post of officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) in this division with effect from April 26,2021, said the notification of establishment division.