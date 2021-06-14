ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Monday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

According to a notification, Moazzam Jah Ansari, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Commandant, Frontier Constabulary (FC), under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders. Similarly, Sher Akbar, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently is serving in National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) under Ministry of Communications is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Muhammad Umar, a 85-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, lastly serving under Government of the Punjab. is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with effect from 05-05-2021 and until further orders.