ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Ms. Itrat Zahra (OMG/BS-18), Officer On Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Ms.

Saima Saleh (0MG/BS-18/Acting Charge), Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Ms. Anam Humayun (0MG/BS-17/Probationer), Information Technology and Telecommunication Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

