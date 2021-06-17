ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division Thursday issued notification of transfers and postings of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division Thursday issued notification of transfers and postings of high ranking officers.

According to a notification Capt. (Retd.) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Additional 'Secretary, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Akram (OMG/BS-18) presently posted at the disposal of Government of Sindh, on deputation basis, is repatriated and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.