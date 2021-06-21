ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Zuffiqar Younas, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service, presently posted as Member, Federal board of Revenue, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Ms. Saima Saleh (0MG/BS-18/Acting Charge), Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division is transferred and posted as Section 'Officer, Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Sher Akbar, PSP (BS-20), have relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, M-5 Zone, Multan, National Highways and Motorway Police on 15th June 2021 (Morning).