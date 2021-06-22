UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:50 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to the notification, Syed Muhammad Ali, a BS-19 officer of the Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Narcotics Control Division, for a period of three years, on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Tuqeer Ali Akbar (OMG/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

2 minutes ago

TECNO to delight all fans with another Photowalk t ..

11 minutes ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

42 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

53 minutes ago

Health deptt resumes coronavirus vaccination

16 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade rise 10 pc ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.