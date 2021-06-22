ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to the notification, Syed Muhammad Ali, a BS-19 officer of the Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Narcotics Control Division, for a period of three years, on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Tuqeer Ali Akbar (OMG/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.