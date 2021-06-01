UrduPoint.com
ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Tue 01st June 2021

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued notification of transfers and postings of various officers.

According to a notification, Ms. Razia Ramzan Dossa (0MG/BS-18), Officer On Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Industries and Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Muhammad Hanzala (0MG/BS-17), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Defiance Production Division, as a replacement of Muhammad Arfan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Ms. Ambreen Ashfaq (OMG/BS-17) presently at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Program on deputation basis, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of National school of Public Policy, for the remaining period of her deputation up to 14-01-2024, with immediate effect and until further orders.

