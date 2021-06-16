ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Wednesday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various officers.

According to a notification, Asim Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Director, Civil Services academy, Lahore, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Power Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise Muhammad Riazuddin Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Anwar Khan, Assistant Private Secretary (BS-16), Cabinet Division, presently posted as Section Officer (BS-17), Power Division, under Section 10 of Civil Servants Act, 1973, is repatriated to his parent department i.e. Cabinet Division. with immediate effect.