UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Wednesday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various officers.

According to a notification, Asim Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Director, Civil Services academy, Lahore, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Power Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise Muhammad Riazuddin Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Anwar Khan, Assistant Private Secretary (BS-16), Cabinet Division, presently posted as Section Officer (BS-17), Power Division, under Section 10 of Civil Servants Act, 1973, is repatriated to his parent department i.e. Cabinet Division. with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Realme Conducts First-ever Global Launch Event to ..

2 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin warns of strict action against non-t ..

15 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 June 2021

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s charitable spirit shines agai ..

2 hours ago

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.