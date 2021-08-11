UrduPoint.com

ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:24 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dr Anoosh Masood Ch, a BS-18 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division with effect from 24-12-2020 and until further orders.

Likewise, Ms Aqsa Liaqat (OMG/BS-18), Section Officer, Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Commerce Division, with immediate effect and until further orders. While, Shahzad Zareef (OMG/BS-18), awaiting posting, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Commerce Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

