ED notifies transfer, posting of PSP officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division (ED) on Friday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various officers. According to a notification, Nowsherwan Ali, a BS-18 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Syed Karrar Hussain, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving under Government of the Punjab. is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal Of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, with immediate effect and until further orders.