ED notifies transfers and postings of five BS-20 officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of five officers of Auditor General of Pakistan office serving in BS-20 has been transferred and posted in different departments, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED).

According to the notification, Tariq Bashir Chattha, a BS-20 officer of Auditor General of Pakistan, awaiting posting at the AGP office, Islamabad, is posted Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Islamabad.

Similarly, another officer BS-20 Javed Zia Burney, Director General Audit, LC, Sindh Karachi is transferred and posted Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Housing & Works Division, Islamabad.

While an officer of BS-20, Shahzad Nairn Director (Finance), KRL, Rawalpindi is transferred and posted Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Science & Technology Division, Islamabad.

Similarly an officer of BS-20 Zulfiqar Ali awaiting posting on return from leave is posted Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, Planning Development & Special Initiatives Division, Islamabad.

Likewise, another officer of BS-20 Zia-ul-Islam Khan Niazi, Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Planning Development & Special Initiatives Division, Islamabad is Repatriated to-parent department for further posting, the notification added.