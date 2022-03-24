UrduPoint.com

ED PAC Received An Award From President Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 11:05 PM

ED PAC received an award from President Arif Alvi

Executive Director, Punjab Councils of Arts (PAC) Saman Rai received an award from President Arif Alvi for presenting Punjab Float on the Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Executive Director, Punjab Councils of Arts (PAC) Saman Rai received an award from President Arif Alvi for presenting Punjab Float on the Pakistan Day Parade.

During a function at the PAC, Saman Rai said that President Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of the PAC in preparing the float, which included culture, history and development projects of Punjab.

She said that the Punjab Float presented at the Pakistan Day parade was 80 feet long, bigger than the float of all other provinces and Federal units.

ED PAC said that models of Information Technology University and Nishtar Hospital consisting of 500 beds were specially presented in the float of Punjab.

She said that apart from the culture of Punjab, the Kartalpura corridor and Insaf Health Card were also shown in the float, which remained the centre of attention. Director PAC Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, on the occasion, said that the entire team worked day and night in the preparation of the float of Punjab and due to their hard work and abilities; they developed a float that was the centre of attention of the people and was appreciated at every government level.

He said that consultation of Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and ED PUCAR Saman Rai was involved in preparing the float. He appreciated the services of all the officers and personnel involved in preparing the float.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Pakistan Day Rawalpindi All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test C ..

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test Cricket team midway

15 minutes ago
 Bizenjo expresses dismay over delay in Qutta Packa ..

Bizenjo expresses dismay over delay in Qutta Package projects

3 minutes ago
 Brother's murderer arrested

Brother's murderer arrested

3 minutes ago
 NATO Decision to Support Kiev Confirms Their Inter ..

NATO Decision to Support Kiev Confirms Their Interest in Hostilities - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Would Respond to Russia Using Biolog ..

Biden Says US Would Respond to Russia Using Biological, Chemical Weapons in Ukra ..

3 minutes ago
 NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Co ..

NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Corruption: Chairman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>