ED PAC received an award from President Arif Alvi

Executive Director, Punjab Councils of Arts (PAC) Saman Rai received an award from President Arif Alvi for presenting Punjab Float on the Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :

During a function at the PAC, Saman Rai said that President Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of the PAC in preparing the float, which included culture, history and development projects of Punjab.

She said that the Punjab Float presented at the Pakistan Day parade was 80 feet long, bigger than the float of all other provinces and Federal units.

ED PAC said that models of Information Technology University and Nishtar Hospital consisting of 500 beds were specially presented in the float of Punjab.

She said that apart from the culture of Punjab, the Kartalpura corridor and Insaf Health Card were also shown in the float, which remained the centre of attention. Director PAC Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed, on the occasion, said that the entire team worked day and night in the preparation of the float of Punjab and due to their hard work and abilities; they developed a float that was the centre of attention of the people and was appreciated at every government level.

He said that consultation of Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and ED PUCAR Saman Rai was involved in preparing the float. He appreciated the services of all the officers and personnel involved in preparing the float.