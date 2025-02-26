Open Menu

ED PIMS Appreciates Hospital Staff Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ED PIMS appreciates hospital staff performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar on Wednesday said that hospital staff was fully capable of performing their duties in any situation.

He was addressing at the ceremony held in honour of doctors and nursing staff performed their duties during the 'Shanghai Cooperation Organization' 2024 summit in the Federal capital.

He appreciated the performance of the team formed under the leadership of PIMS Deputy Director OPD Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar said that the doctors and other staff of PIMS hospital fully contributed to the national cause by ensuring best medical coverage during the summit.

He said that the manner in which the doctors and paramedical staff performed their duties during the summit was commendable.

He said that the responsibilities they had fulfilled were commendable.

The ED PIMS distributed certificates of appreciation among doctors and nursing staff.

As many as five doctors from PIMS hospital, six nurses and ambulance drivers performed their duties at the 'Shanghai Cooperation Organization' meeting.

The doctors performed their duties under the leadership of Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sheikh from PIMS hospital were Assistant Professor Dr. Ali Raza, Assistant Professor Dr. Farhan, Dr. Owais Karim, and Dr. Muniba Saeed Samal.

Recent Stories

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

21 minutes ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

36 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

1 hour ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

2 hours ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan