ED PIMS appreciates hospital staff performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar on Wednesday said that hospital staff was fully capable of performing their duties in any situation.

He was addressing at the ceremony held in honour of doctors and nursing staff performed their duties during the 'Shanghai Cooperation Organization' 2024 summit in the Federal capital.

He appreciated the performance of the team formed under the leadership of PIMS Deputy Director OPD Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar said that the doctors and other staff of PIMS hospital fully contributed to the national cause by ensuring best medical coverage during the summit.

He said that the manner in which the doctors and paramedical staff performed their duties during the summit was commendable.

He said that the responsibilities they had fulfilled were commendable.

The ED PIMS distributed certificates of appreciation among doctors and nursing staff.

As many as five doctors from PIMS hospital, six nurses and ambulance drivers performed their duties at the 'Shanghai Cooperation Organization' meeting.

The doctors performed their duties under the leadership of Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sheikh from PIMS hospital were Assistant Professor Dr. Ali Raza, Assistant Professor Dr. Farhan, Dr. Owais Karim, and Dr. Muniba Saeed Samal.