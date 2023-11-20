ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

Executive Director (ED) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Prof Dr Imran Sikandar on Monday asked the protesting nurses to end their strike and serve the patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Executive Director (ED) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Prof Dr Imran Sikandar on Monday asked the protesting nurses to end their strike and serve the patients.

According to Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson to ED PIMS, the hospital administration will take legal action against nurses in case of not ending the strike.

In this regard, Dr. Imran Sikandar already informed the Ministry of Health, keeping in view the suffering of patients due to the protest of nurses.

He said that ED PIMS Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar will not compromise on the treatment and care of patients under any circumstances.

"Therefore, all these nurses on strike are warned to return to work as the problems of the patients will not be compromised," he said.

He said that the management of PIMS Hospital is responsible for running the hospital affairs efficiently.

He said that blackmailing FMTI nurses to the hospital management is not acceptable in any case.

He clarified that the issue of one-year extension of the contract period of 248 nurses was raised before the Ministry of Health after which the Ministry requested the Establishment Division, the matter was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan for approval by the Establishment Division, but they rejected it.

He said that nurses' ongoing strike and blackmailing of the administration is not acceptable in any way as thousands of patients are facing problems due to the behaviour of nurses which is not acceptable in any way.

He said that on the issue of nurses, meetings have been held with their representatives.

ED PIMS Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar has assured all possible support from the PIMS administration and he is trying his best to solve the problem, but some elements are trying to spoil things, he added.

He said that there is only Rs 10 million in the FMTI budget while Rs 120 million budget is needed to pay the salaries of all these employees.

He said that Dr. Imran Sikandar has made efforts and sought approval from the Ministry of Health and after approval, the salaries will also be paid.

He said that after the approval of the establishment, a request has been made to FPSE, which will be implemented soon.

The spokesperson said that due to the strike of the nurses, the ED PIMS has got services of nurses from private institutions with which MoUs have been signed to save the patients from suffering.

He said that with the efforts of ED PIMS Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar, the contract of nurses which was pending since July 31st has been extended from July 1 to December 31.

He said that nurses are currently on strike from November 6 due to which the patients are facing a lot of difficulties.