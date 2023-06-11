UrduPoint.com

ED PIMS Decides To Expand Hospital's New Emergency Block Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ED PIMS decides to expand hospital's new emergency block project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Imran Sikandar has decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of the best emergency services to citizens.

According to ED PIMS spokesperson Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, the decision was made on the direction of the Planning Commission of Pakistan as with this new plan further 75 beds will be added to the project.

He said that after approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the documents of the projects have been sent to the Planning Commission for allocation of funds.

He said that with the addition of 75 beds, the total number of beds will be 239 in the new emergency block of the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities including a laboratory, operation theatre, and x-ray.

He said that the new emergency block project will be completed next year. He added the project will be helpful in providing quality emergency services to patients of not only Islamabad but also from surrounding areas.

He said that the ED PIMS already directed the hospital administration to provide uninterrupted standard medical services to incoming patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad From Best

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

2 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

2 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.