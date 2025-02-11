ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

Executive Director of PODA Pakistan Samina Nazir on Tuesday visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Executive Director of PODA Pakistan Samina Nazir on Tuesday visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.

She was warmly received by Abid Lashari President of NDF Pakistan, who briefed her on the ongoing rehabilitation services for children with disabilities, being provided in close collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh.

During her visit, Samina Nazir interacted with children and parents attending rehabilitation sessions. She expressed her appreciation for the center’s impactful work, calling it a “center of excellence and a blessing” for deserving children with disabilities in Karachi.

Inspired by the initiative, she expressed her wish to establish a similar rehabilitation unit in Chakwal to provide free services for children with intellectual disabilities in Chakwal and Jhelum.

She also sought NDF Pakistan’s collaboration with PODA Pakistan to launch a rehabilitation program in Punjab, in response, Abid Lashari offered his technical expertise and support to help set up rehabilitation services in Chakwal, ensuring benefits for the local community.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward expanding rehabilitation services for children with disabilities across Pakistan.