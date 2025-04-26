ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Executive Director (ED) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here Saturday at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring sustainable peace at the regional and global levels.

Visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, it further said.