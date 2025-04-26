ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Of SCO Calls On CJCSC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 10:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Executive Director (ED) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here Saturday at Joint Staff Headquarters.
During the meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring sustainable peace at the regional and global levels.
Visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, it further said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC2 minutes ago
-
India remains actual spoiler of peace in South Asian region: KMS12 minutes ago
-
Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh calls for unity against India's Indus water treaty move12 minutes ago
-
Emergency declared at NIPA water Hydrant as fire breaks out in shopping centre21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review polio Eradication Campaign8 hours ago
-
HSC examination to start from May 5: Chairman BISE SBA10 hours ago
-
Predicting disasters, tackling climate change crucial for survival: PU VC10 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) online session on Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa's ( ..10 hours ago
-
PA Speaker, ministers condemn terrorism, urge people to stand united10 hours ago
-
Superior University hosts impactful networking session on AI in healthcare at LCCI10 hours ago
-
PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS10 hours ago
-
Kohat rallies for Malaria awareness on World Malaria Day11 hours ago