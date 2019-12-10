UrduPoint.com
ED Visits Under-construction Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute Of Cardiology Extension

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:12 PM

ED visits under-construction Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology extension

Executive Director Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Rana Altaf along with MS Dr Faheem Akhtar Labar visited the under-construction extension of health facility on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Executive Director Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Rana Altaf along with MS Dr Faheem Akhtar Labar visited the under-construction extension of health facility on Tuesday.

He went around different sections including Angiography Ward to check the pace of work and expressed satisfaction over the quality of work.

Building Deptt officials also accompanied CPEIC administration.

Briefing the ED, they said Angiography Ward would be accomplished within a couple of weeks adding that Punjab government was releasing funds.

They informed that the new OPD would be completed by next year, says an official release issued here.

