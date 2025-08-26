ED Vows To Transform Alhamra Into Dynamic Cultural Hub
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Executive Director Mehboob Alam Chaudhry has expressed his resolve
to elevate Alhamra as a dynamic hub of creativity, literature, and culture at both the national and international levels.
He expressed these views during a cordial meeting with Pakistan’s legendary humorist, columnist, playwright, and literary icon Atta ul Haq Qasmi at Alhamra on Tuesday.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on initiatives to enrich literature further, the performing arts, and cultural dialogue in Pakistan.
The ED emphasized that Alhamra is a historic institution entrusted with preserving and promoting our national heritage.
“My mission is to expand its role as an intellectual and artistic powerhouse, fostering creativity and dialogue across borders.”
Paying rich tribute to Atta ul Haq Qasmi’s lifelong contributions, the ED presented him with a bouquet and a souvenir, describing him as “a luminous chapter of our intellectual history, whose wisdom, experience, and guidance remain invaluable for the cultural fraternity.”
In response, Atta ul Haq Qasmi lauded the vision and dedication of the Alhamra leadership, commending their resolve to strengthen the institution’s role as a beacon of literature and arts. He also extended his best wishes for the success of Alhamra’s future endeavors.
