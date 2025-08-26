Open Menu

ED Vows To Transform Alhamra Into Dynamic Cultural Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ED vows to transform Alhamra into dynamic cultural hub

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Executive Director Mehboob Alam Chaudhry has expressed his resolve

to elevate Alhamra as a dynamic hub of creativity, literature, and culture at both the national and international levels.

He expressed these views during a cordial meeting with Pakistan’s legendary humorist, columnist, playwright, and literary icon Atta ul Haq Qasmi at Alhamra on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on initiatives to enrich literature further, the performing arts, and cultural dialogue in Pakistan.

The ED emphasized that Alhamra is a historic institution entrusted with preserving and promoting our national heritage.

“My mission is to expand its role as an intellectual and artistic powerhouse, fostering creativity and dialogue across borders.”

Paying rich tribute to Atta ul Haq Qasmi’s lifelong contributions, the ED presented him with a bouquet and a souvenir, describing him as “a luminous chapter of our intellectual history, whose wisdom, experience, and guidance remain invaluable for the cultural fraternity.”

In response, Atta ul Haq Qasmi lauded the vision and dedication of the Alhamra leadership, commending their resolve to strengthen the institution’s role as a beacon of literature and arts. He also extended his best wishes for the success of Alhamra’s future endeavors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan