UrduPoint.com

Ederal Minister For Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor Dies In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor on Saturday evening died in a road accident when a vehicle rammed into his car near Secretariat Chowk, police said.

The Police spokesperson said Maulana Abdul Shakoor was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott near Iftar timings when a Hilux Revo carrying five men hit his car.

Maulana Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene while the vehicle and occupants have been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Political leaders have expressed their sorrow over the sad demise and condoled the family members of the deceased.

