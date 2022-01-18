EDF Board approves funds for biryani festivals

(@FahadShabbir)

Export Development Fund's board has approved the proposal by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan for organizing biryani festivals at five destinations, i.e. Riyadh, Muscat, Baghdad, Tehran and Kuala Lumpur for marketing of Pakistani rice, which has distinct features

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Export Development Fund's board has approved the proposal by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan for organizing biryani festivals at five destinations, i.e. Riyadh, Muscat, Baghdad, Tehran and Kuala Lumpur for marketing of Pakistani rice, which has distinct features.

Muhammad Anwar Mianoor, Acting Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) said while talking to media persons, said REAP statement on Tuesday.

This time REAP would like to present Pakistani rice as a brand and it had planned to conduct road shows, social media marketing and hire food bloggers, social media influencers and marketing, and conduct these festivals at hotels, restaurants and hyper markets of the potential rice buying countries.

REAP had sought support from Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development of Authority of Pakistan through EDF, so that so that the association would be able to increase rice exports and increase Pakistan's share in the said countries.