Edhi Dispensary Provides Free Treatment To 7,983 Patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The free dispensary of the Edhi Foundation Lahore provided medical treatment facilities and medicines to 7,983 patients during February 2020.

A spokesman said on Tuesday the the Foundation shifted 174 bodies and 397 injured persons to various hospitals free-of-cost.

Ir also shifted 2,453 and 6,914 injured persons to their houses from hospitals.

As many as 224 persons were admitted ito Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg, out of whom84 were shifted to their homes by the Edhi ambulances.

The Foundation performed burial of 43 unclaimed bodies in the city. It provided free meal to thousands of people at 'Edhi Langar Khana' situated in Iqbal Town during the same period, the spokesman said.

