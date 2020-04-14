Edhi distributes rations among 5000 needy families in Balochistan

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

Edhi Welfare Organization had distributed rations among 5000 needy families in respective areas of Balochistan including Hub, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Lorkariz near Sariab area of Quetta under lockdown in wake of the pandemic virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Edhi Welfare Organization had distributed rations among 5000 needy families in respective areas of Balochistan including Hub, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Lorkariz near Sariab area of Quetta under lockdown in wake of the pandemic virus.

Edhi Welfare Organization Quetta's Circle In-charge Ali Ahmed Alizai told APP that on special directive of Faisal Edhi, rations were distributed among 5000 deserved families in various districts of Balochistan in supervision of him, aiming to provide facilities to needy people in difficult time for copping the corona virus.

He said measures were being taken to continue the assistances of daily wagers in lockdown on special directive of Faisal Edhi, saying that we were trying to provide rations to unprivileged people at their homes for interest of their health during lockdown situation.

Ali Ahmed also appealed the wealthy people that they would come forward to help people and to submit their Zakats and charity to Edhi Welfare Organization in order to ensure assistance of needy people in situation of lockdown, saying that Edhi Welfare Organization was distributing rations among needy people in a better manner across the country including Balochistan.

