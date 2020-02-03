(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi here on Monday presented a cheque worth Rs 20 million to the administration of Burns Centre to help establishment of its satellite clinics in the province.

The clinics are planned to be set up in the central and northern parts of the province to help provide timely intervention to the burn victims.

The affected patients are presently forced to be carried to Karachi due to absence of needed facilities in most parts of the province.

The Burns Centre, is part of Dr.

Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi, and has earned a reputation for its quality of services.

Faisal Edhi, on the occasion, appreciating the dedication of the staffers associated with the Burns Centre also acknowledged the tireless efforts made by the Friends of Burns Centre to help turn it into a world class healthcare facility.

Zahid Saeed, the President, Friends of Burns Centre thanking Edhi mentioned that the NGO is helping affected people to recover from severe burn injuries through world treatment which is also free of any charge.