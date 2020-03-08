UrduPoint.com
Edhi Foundation Chairman Pays Tribute To Female Workers For Their Contributions In Progress Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Edhi Welfare Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi Sunday paid a glowing tribute to the female workers for their vibrant role in the progress and development of the country and also expressed his full support in favour of the female workers.

He said this while addressing the participants of a rally organized by Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) in connection with the international women's day. The rally marched from the Arts Council of Pakistan to the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The rally was led by their general secretary Zahra Akbar Khan and attended by a large number of women workers of factories, offices, farms, home-based workers and lady health visitors.

Leaders of different political, social and human rights organizations, besides trade unionists attended the rally.

In his brief address, Faisal Edhi said the International Women Day was celebrated every year across the globe to pay homage and respect to the female workers. The female workers truly deserve the appreciation, he added.

Addressing the rally, other speakers said on March 8, women in whole world celebrate this day, as it is the symbol of the struggle of women against their exploitation and oppression. 

