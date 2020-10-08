UrduPoint.com
Edhi Foundation Distributes Ration Among Rain Affected Families In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:02 PM

The Edhi Foundation distributed rations including flour and necessary edible items among 385 needy families who had effected in rain and flood in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Edhi Foundation distributed rations including flour and necessary edible items among 385 needy families who had effected in rain and flood in Khuzdar.

The Edhi Foundation's Khuzdar in-charge Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Baranzai Thursday said that on special directives of Edhi Foundation's Chairman Faisal Edhi, the rations were distributed among 385 flood effected families.

He said such measures would be continued to help flood affected people in the area.

He also thanked philanthropists that they were cooperating with Edhi for ensuring helping of needy people in the areas and also appealed affluent people to come forward to provide relief to poor people.

