Edhi Foundation Donates Rs10 M In PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:20 PM
Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Fund from the foundation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Fund from the foundation.
A brief statement of the PM Office issued here said.