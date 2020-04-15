UrduPoint.com
Edhi Foundation Donates Rs10 M In PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Edhi Foundation donates Rs10 m in PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Fund from the foundation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Fund from the foundation.

A brief statement of the PM Office issued here said.

