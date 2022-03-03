Edhi Foundation Lahore treats 1,7637 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Edhi Foundation Lahore provided medical treatment and medicines to 1,7637 patients at its free dispensary in February, 2022.

According to a spokesman, the Foundation shifted 569 injured persons to different hospitals and 197 bodies to different places in various accidents free of cost.

The volunteers shifted 8,689 patients to hospitals from houses and 2,678 bodies to houses from hospitals.

The Foundation buried 41 unclaimed bodies also.

As many as 118 persons were admitted to Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg and out of those, 73 were shifted to their homes through Edhi ambulances.

The Edhi Foundation provided free food to 1,1501 persons from Edhi free lungar during the same period, the spokesman added.