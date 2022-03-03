UrduPoint.com

Edhi Foundation Lahore Treats 1,7637 Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Edhi Foundation Lahore treats 1,7637 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Edhi Foundation Lahore provided medical treatment and medicines to 1,7637 patients at its free dispensary in February, 2022.

According to a spokesman, the Foundation shifted 569 injured persons to different hospitals and 197 bodies to different places in various accidents free of cost.

The volunteers shifted 8,689 patients to hospitals from houses and 2,678 bodies to houses from hospitals.

The Foundation buried 41 unclaimed bodies also.

As many as 118 persons were admitted to Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg and out of those, 73 were shifted to their homes through Edhi ambulances.

The Edhi Foundation provided free food to 1,1501 persons from Edhi free lungar during the same period, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Same Gulberg February From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

30 seconds ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

57 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>