Edhi Foundation launches drive to catch dogs

The Edhi Welfare Foundation in view of reported increase in dog bite cases in the metropolis, has launched a dog catcher campaign free-of-cost here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Edhi Welfare Foundation in view of reported increase in dog bite cases in the metropolis, has launched a dog catcher campaign free-of-cost here on Tuesday.

According to chief of the foundation, Faisal Edhi, the majority of dog bite cases were reported from the slum areas of Ibrahim Hyderi, Surjani Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Baldia, Orangi, Keamari, Mehmoodabad, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area and Golimar.

Children and elderly were the most common victims of dog bites, in this context, the Edhi launched dog catcher campaign for citizens.

He further said that the citizens can dial Edhi Foundation Helpline number 115 for the purpose.