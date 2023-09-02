Edhi Foundation provided free treatment to 10,395 patients last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Edhi Foundation provided medical aid and medicines to 10,395 patients at its free dispensary in August.

According to a spokesperson, 9,655 patients and bodies were shifted to their homes by Edhi ambulances.

Forty-four people, who died in accidents in different areas of the city, were shifted to different places free of charge by Edhi ambulances.

Some 273 people, who were injured, were shifted to hospitals while 8,217 patients were shifted from homes to hospitals and from hospitals to homes. Over 1438 bodies were shifted from hospitals to homes. About 356 people were admitted to Bilqis Edhi Home Gulberg in which 194 were shifted to their homes by Edhi ambulances. Edhi Foundation buried 87 unidentified bodies. The foundation provided one-time meal to 11501 people at Edhi Free Lunger. The Edhi spokesperson has appealed to the public to report any emergency on Edhi emergency number 115.