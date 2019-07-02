Edhi Foundation provides free treatment facilities to 8,093 patients

The Edhi Foundation Lahore provided free treatment and medicines to 8,093 patients at its dispensary, situated in Allama Iqbal Town during June 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Edhi Foundation Lahore provided free treatment and medicines to 8,093 patients at its dispensary, situated in Allama Iqbal Town during June 2019.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the foundation admitted 248 persons including women and children to the Edhi Home Gulberg and Bilquess Edhi Home Township.

Out of them, 109 were sent to their homes after finding out their home addresses through Edhi ambulances.

The foundation shifted 194 bodies and 473 injured persons to their homes from hospitals during different accidents. The volunteers of Edhi Foundation had provided services in shifting 6,710 patients and 1,853 bodies to hospitals from houses and houses from hospitals, during the same period.

The foundation had provided free food to 11,247 persons under the Edhi free lungar. It buried 57 unclaimed bodies in Miani Sahib graveyard, the spokesman added.