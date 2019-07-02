UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edhi Foundation Provides Free Treatment Facilities To 8,093 Patients

Sumaira FH 1 second ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Edhi Foundation provides free treatment facilities to 8,093 patients

The Edhi Foundation Lahore provided free treatment and medicines to 8,093 patients at its dispensary, situated in Allama Iqbal Town during June 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Edhi Foundation Lahore provided free treatment and medicines to 8,093 patients at its dispensary, situated in Allama Iqbal Town during June 2019.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the foundation admitted 248 persons including women and children to the Edhi Home Gulberg and Bilquess Edhi Home Township.

Out of them, 109 were sent to their homes after finding out their home addresses through Edhi ambulances.

The foundation shifted 194 bodies and 473 injured persons to their homes from hospitals during different accidents. The volunteers of Edhi Foundation had provided services in shifting 6,710 patients and 1,853 bodies to hospitals from houses and houses from hospitals, during the same period.

The foundation had provided free food to 11,247 persons under the Edhi free lungar. It buried 57 unclaimed bodies in Miani Sahib graveyard, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Same Gulberg June Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

NHA seeks Rs 50 bln ADB loan to rehabilitate N-5 h ..

12 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) collects Rs ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking all out measures to protect senior cit ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Leader Says Authorities Will Release Det ..

8 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviewed

12 minutes ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.