Edhi Foundation Provides Free Treatment, Medicines To 10,540 Patients During November

Sat 11th December 2021

Edhi Foundation provides free treatment, medicines to 10,540 patients during November

Edhi Foundation (EF) Lahore provided medical treatments and medicines to 10,540 patients from Edhi Free dispensary during the month of November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Edhi Foundation (EF) Lahore provided medical treatments and medicines to 10,540 patients from Edhi Free dispensary during the month of November.

A spokesman for the EF said on Saturday that the foundation had shifted 748 injured and 254 dead people to their homes from hospitals during different accidents occurred in the metropolis.

The volunteers shifted 7,523 patients to hospitals from houses and 1,350 dead bodies to houses from hospitals.

As many as 184 people were admitted at Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg and 68 of them were shifted to their homes through Edhi Ambulances.

The foundation provided langer (free food) to 8,543 people from Edhi Free Langer, the spokesman added.

