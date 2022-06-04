UrduPoint.com

Edhi Foundation Provides Free Treatment To 10,395 People

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Edhi foundation provides free treatment to 10,395 people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Edhi Foundation (EF), Lahore, provided medical treatments and medicines to 10,395 patients from Edhi Free dispensary during the month of May.

A spokesperson for EF said on Saturday that the foundation shifted 879 injured as well as 418 dead to different hospitals free-of-cost.

The volunteers shifted 7,125 patients to hospitals from homes and 2,173 bodies to homes from hospitals.

The foundation buried 62 unclaimed bodies in graveyard. Around 356 persons admitted at Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg and 194 of them were shifted to their homes by Edhi ambulances.

The foundation provided free food to 11,501 persons from Edhi Free lunger during the same period, the spokesperson added.

