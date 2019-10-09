Edhi Foundation provides free treatment to 9107 patients last month

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Edhi Foundation Lahore provided free treatment and medicines to 9107 patients in its free dispensary situated in Allama Iqbal Town during last month.

The foundation admitted 173 persons including women and children in Edhi Home Gulberg and Bilquess Edhi Home Township, from where, 69 persons were sent to their homes after finding their addresses, Edhi Foundation Spokesman said on Wednesday.

The foundation had shifted 182 dead and 428 injured persons to their homes from hospitals during different accidents occurred in the metropolis. The volunteers of Edhi Foundation provided their services in shifting 1683 dead bodies and 6194 patients from houses to hospitals and vice versa.

The foundation had buried 42 unclaimed bodies in Miani Sahib graveyard during the same period.

The foundation provided langer (free food) to 12248 persons from Edhi Free Langer, the spokesman added.