Edhi Foundation Receives Response From District Administration For Establishing Another Ambulance Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Edhi Foundation Hyderabad has received positive response from district administration for establishing its another ambulance centre in a thickly populated area of Phuleli.

The Incharge Edhi Foundation Hyderabad Zone Mairaj Ahmed informed that after establishment of ambulance centre in Phuleli, the rescue workers of the foundation will be available for quick response in thickly populated Phuleli, Paretabad, Rishi Ghat, Noorani Basti, Rehman Town and the adjoining areas having population of over 0.5 million.

At present, the rescue workers of the foundation are facing hardship to reach in the area for quick response in case of emergency due to heavy traffic jam, Mairaj Ahmed informed and added that in view of such difficulties, the Edhi Foundation Chief Faisal Edhi has requested to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad as well as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to provide a space in Phuleli for setting up the ambulance centre for the residents of the area.

Mairaj Ahmed informed that according to his information, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio to provide the pointed out space in Phuleli to Edhi Foundation after completing all legal formalities.

