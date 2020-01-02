Edhi Foundation rescued 96,587 patients during 2019

The Edhi Foundation rescued 96,587 patients and shifted them to different hospitals of the city for treatment during the year 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Edhi Foundation rescued 96,587 patients and shifted them to different hospitals of the city for treatment during the year 2019.

A spokesman for the Foundation said on Thursday that volunteers of the foundation shifted 71,590 injured and 24,997 dead bodies to their houses from hospitals through Edhi ambulances. As many as 1,320 persons who were killed in various accidents and shifted to their houses free-of-cost.

As many as 2,616 missing and helpless persons including women and children were shifted to Bilquees Edhi Home Township during the same period, where they were provided free residential, food and other services. Later on, most of them were reunited with their families.

The Ehid Foundation provides free medical treatment to 100,000 patients at the Edhi free dispensary. Also, the Foundation provided free 'kafan' and buried 439 unclaimed bodies during the same period.