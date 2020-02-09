Edhi Foundation seeks permission from govt to evacuate Pakistani students from Wuhan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) On the request of Pakistani students stranded in China's Wuhan city, Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation had decided to evacuate them by arranging chartered flights.In this regard, the charity has formally requested the government to grant them permission and written a letter to the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.In the letter, Faisal Edhi, managing trustee of the charity, asked the foreign minister, that a large number of Pakistani students have been trapped in Wuhan of Hubei province of China."The Pakistani students are in our contact and we want them to evacuate from China," Edhi writes in the letter.He said that coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and because of it, Pakistani students were suffering from stress and facing an acute food shortage.

"Most of Pakistani students are not infected and we can save them."Edhi said that the charity wants to evacuate the students from Wuhan city as many countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Srilanka, have brought back their residents to their countries.He asked the Federal government to grant permission to the charity to bring back the Pakistani students to the country and identify the area where the students will be quarantined until coronavirus became negative.Upon the government's permission, Edhi Foundation can contact airlines and arrange chartered flights to evacuate the students at the earliest, he said.