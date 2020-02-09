UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edhi Foundation Seeks Permission From Govt To Evacuate Pakistani Students From Wuhan

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Edhi Foundation seeks permission from govt to evacuate Pakistani students from Wuhan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) On the request of Pakistani students stranded in China's Wuhan city, Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation had decided to evacuate them by arranging chartered flights.In this regard, the charity has formally requested the government to grant them permission and written a letter to the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.In the letter, Faisal Edhi, managing trustee of the charity, asked the foreign minister, that a large number of Pakistani students have been trapped in Wuhan of Hubei province of China."The Pakistani students are in our contact and we want them to evacuate from China," Edhi writes in the letter.He said that coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and because of it, Pakistani students were suffering from stress and facing an acute food shortage.

"Most of Pakistani students are not infected and we can save them."Edhi said that the charity wants to evacuate the students from Wuhan city as many countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Srilanka, have brought back their residents to their countries.He asked the Federal government to grant permission to the charity to bring back the Pakistani students to the country and identify the area where the students will be quarantined until coronavirus became negative.Upon the government's permission, Edhi Foundation can contact airlines and arrange chartered flights to evacuate the students at the earliest, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage Bangladesh Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Abdul Sattar Edhi Wuhan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

15 minutes ago

FTA issues ‘Basic Tax Information Bulletin’ to ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

16 minutes ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.