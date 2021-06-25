UrduPoint.com
Edhi Foundation Starts First Aid Training To People

Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Edhi Foundation starts first aid training to people

The Edhi Foundation has started imparting first aid training to people in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Edhi Foundation has started imparting first aid training to people in the country.

Dr Saeed Elahi, Chief Advisor Edhi Foundation, said this during Jumma sermon at Badshahi Mosque here.

Dr Saeed Elahi said that the programme would be expended to schools, colleges, universities, markets, madrasas and other public places.

He said Edhi Foundation master traineres would train people on every Friday in Badshahi Mosque about the first aid. Saperate arrangements would be made for women and children, he added.

Khateeb Badshshi Mosque Mualana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad stressed the participants to learnthe first aid training.

