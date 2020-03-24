UrduPoint.com
Edhi Foundation To Distribute Ration Bags Among Needy During Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:12 PM

Edhi Foundation to distribute ration bags among needy during lockdown

Edhi Foundation on Tuesday announced distribution of ration bags among daily wagers, needy disabled and deserving people, following the 15-days province-wide lockdown announced by the Sindh government

The Edhi Foundation will stand by side of the needy people in this difficult hour, said Faisal Edhi in a statement.

The approximate cost, of a ration bag of 15 days for a family, is Rs2000.

