Edhi Foundation to distribute ration bags among needy during lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Edhi Foundation on Tuesday announced distribution of ration bags among daily wagers, needy disabled and deserving people, following the 15-days province-wide lockdown announced by the Sindh government.

The Edhi Foundation will stand by side of the needy people in this difficult hour, said Faisal Edhi in a statement.

The approximate cost, of a ration bag of 15 days for a family, is Rs2000.