Edhi humanist, humanitarian par excellence: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Abdul Sattar Edhi was a humanist and a humanitarian par excellence, and will always be remembered for his selfless devotion and service to humanity, said Foreign Office in a tweet on Saturday.

