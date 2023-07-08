Open Menu

Edhi Humanist, Humanitarian Par Excellence: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Edhi humanist, humanitarian par excellence: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Abdul Sattar Edhi was a humanist and a humanitarian par excellence, and will always be remembered for his selfless devotion and service to humanity, said Foreign Office in a tweet on Saturday.

"Today we honour the life and legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 7th death anniversary. A humanist and ahumanitarian par excellence, Edhi will always be remembered for his selfless devotion and service tohumanity," it added.

