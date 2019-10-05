UrduPoint.com
'Edhi Line' To Be Launched Soon For Karachiites Transport Convenience: Saeed Ghani

'Edhi Line' to be launched soon for Karachiites transport convenience: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour, Saeed Ghani Saturday said the provincial government is planning to launch a transport service namely 'Edhi Line' in the metropolitan city to further convenience of Karachiites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour, Saeed Ghani Saturday said the provincial government is planning to launch a transport service namely 'Edhi Line' in the metropolitan city to further convenience of Karachiites.

Talking to media on conclusion of provincial assembly's session, he said initial working on the project almost has been done.

To query, he said stringent actions are being taken against those selling Gutka in the province as it is a serious threat to public health.

Ghani said people in illegal businesses deserve no leniency as it is ruining our lives.

