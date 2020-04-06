Edhi provides free treatment to 7983 patients

The free dispensary of the Edhi Foundation Lahore provided medical treatment facilities and medicines to 7983 patients during March 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The free dispensary of the Edhi Foundation Lahore provided medical treatment facilities and medicines to 7983 patients during March 2020.

A spokesman said here on Monday that the Foundation shifted 174 bodies and 397 injured persons to various hospitals.

It also shifted 2,548 and 7,172 injured persons to their houses from hospitals. As many as 224 persons were admitted into Bilquees Edhi Home Gulberg, out of whom 84 were shifted to their homes by the Edhi ambulances.The Foundation performed burial of 54 unclaimed bodies in the city, the spokesman added.