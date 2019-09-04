UrduPoint.com
Edhi Razakars To Remain High Alert On Ashra Muharram

Edhi razakars to remain high alert on Ashra Muharram

Edhi ambulances, emergency medical technicians and ranzakars would remain alert on Ashra Muharram ul Harram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) : Edhi ambulances, emergency medical technicians and ranzakars would remain alert on Ashra Muharram ul Harram.

An EF spokesman said on Wednesday, about 100 ambulances, emergency medical technicians and ranzakars would provide first aid to Azadars in processions and majalis in the city.

Edhi ambulances and staff would remain on high alert in different majalis to be held in the city, including Gamay Shah,Khema Sadaat, Nisar Haveli, Thokar Niaz Beg, Mughalpura, Imami Colony, Jaferia Colony, Sadaat Colony, Kharak and inside city.

The spokesman appealed to citizens to inform Edhi Foundation on 115 Edhi control number in any emergency.

