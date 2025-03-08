Edhi served over 11,000 meals, hundreds assisted in emergencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Edhi Welfare Foundation has released its monthly performance report for February 2025, highlighting its extensive humanitarian services across various regions.

According to the report, Edhi ambulances provided free transportation for 17 deceased individuals who lost their lives in accidents. Additionally, 569 injured persons were shifted to hospitals, ensuring timely medical assistance.

The foundation facilitated the transportation of 3,949 patients between their homes and hospitals, while 1,354 deceased individuals were moved from hospitals to their residences.

Edhi Foundation also arranged the burial of 41 unclaimed bodies, while 53 bodies were bathed and shrouded at the Edhi mortuary.

Under the Edhi Identification Program, biometric identification was successfully conducted for 14 unidentified bodies, which were then handed over to their families.

In social welfare efforts, the Bilquis Edhi Home in Lahore admitted 118 individuals, out of which 73 were reunited with their families through Edhi ambulances. Furthermore, the Edhi Free Langar service provided meals to 11,501 people in need.

The Edhi spokesperson urged the public to report any emergency immediately by contacting the Edhi Emergency Number 115, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to serving humanity.