Edhi team reaches Afghanistan, starts survey for provision of humanitarian services

A team of Edhi Foundation, Pakistan largest humanitarian organization, has reached Afghanistan for extending help to distressed Afghans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of Edhi Foundation, Pakistan largest humanitarian organization, has reached Afghanistan for extending help to distressed Afghans.

The team is headed by Saad Edhi, son of Abdul Sattar Edhi (Late), founder of Edhi organization, says a statement issued here on Thursday.

The team members are meeting different people from government representatives to heads of international humanitarian organizations for discussing areas which needed more support.

On Wednesday, the Edhi team met with representatives of International Red Crescent and also distributed edible items about people gathered there in need of assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, "Saad Edhi said his organization is fully standing with Afghan brethren in this hour of trial and will extend all possible help to them.

" He said"The organization will also provide help to Afghan in field of medicine apart from distribution of edible goods." Efforts would also be made to provide better ambulance service for coping with emergencies, Saad went on to say.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President International Red Crescent, Noor ud Din Toorabi appreciated the services being provided by Edhi Foundation for help of needy human beings.

He also lauded the gesture of the organization of extending its services to neighbouring Afghanistan for the help of needy Afghans.

He said"Afghans are thankful to foundation of Abdul Sattar Edhi (late) for providing humanitarian services to them.""Afghanistan is currently passing through a difficult phase and is in grip of humanitarian crisis. The timely decision of Edhi Foundation is very much laudable," he reiterated.