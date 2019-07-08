(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The third death anniversary of world-renowned philanthropist Maulana Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed in provincial capital on Monday.

Quran Khawani was held at Edhi Home Gulberg and special dua was offered for the late philantheropist. food, juices and fruits were distributed among the participants and other people.

The participants paid great tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Maulana Edhi was born on January 1, 1928 in Indian Gujarat and he dedicated his life to philanthropy by establishing Pakistan's biggest foundation in his name.

The Edhi Foundation has the largest chain of shelters working across the country with 330 centres. Its ambulance service has over 600 vehicles dedicated for the purpose.

Edhi passed away on July 8, 2016 after a short illness.