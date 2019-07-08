UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edhi's 3rd Death Anniversary Observed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:16 PM

Edhi's 3rd death anniversary observed

The third death anniversary of world-renowned philanthropist Maulana Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed in provincial capital on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The third death anniversary of world-renowned philanthropist Maulana Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed in provincial capital on Monday.

Quran Khawani was held at Edhi Home Gulberg and special dua was offered for the late philantheropist. food, juices and fruits were distributed among the participants and other people.

The participants paid great tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Maulana Edhi was born on January 1, 1928 in Indian Gujarat and he dedicated his life to philanthropy by establishing Pakistan's biggest foundation in his name.

The Edhi Foundation has the largest chain of shelters working across the country with 330 centres. Its ambulance service has over 600 vehicles dedicated for the purpose.

Edhi passed away on July 8, 2016 after a short illness.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Vehicles Abdul Sattar Edhi Gulberg January July 2016

Recent Stories

Barty shocked at Wimbledon by soon-to-be-wed Riske ..

2 seconds ago

Ch Sarfaraz new secretary BISE Sargodha

4 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Has No Information About Barents Sea ..

7 seconds ago

Minsk Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine-France-Germany- ..

10 seconds ago

Six schemes to launch during next six months to al ..

6 minutes ago

Student among 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.