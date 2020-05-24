UrduPoint.com
Edi Gifts Distributed Among Children Of Police Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Edi gifts distributed among children of police martyrs

Khyber, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with the heirs and children of police martyrs and distributed eid gifts among them in a ceremony held at police headquarters.

He laid floral wreath on monument of Khyber Martyrs and offered special prayers for their high ranks.

The DPO said children and heirs of the martyred policemen were part of our families and we would never forget them on such auspicious occasions.

These martyrs sacrificed their lives for the protection of their homeland and their sacrifices would be always remembered, he added.

He said the police department would take every possible step for welfare of martyrs' families.

Similarly, he lauded unprecedented sacrifices of former Khasadar and Levies Force for establishing rule of law and defeating terrorism in the region.

He said soldiers of former Khasadar and Levies force fought bravely on every front and performed their responsibilities to the best of their abilities.

"Nation is proud of sacrifices of our martyrs and we will never forget them", he added.

