Edible items’ quality, prices inspected at South Waziristan Upper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is taking solid measures to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices to citizens.

According to the district administration, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Saleem Jan, the additional assistant commissioner Sarwekai paid a visit to the bazaar and inspected various general and super stores, bakeries, and fruit and vegetable shops.

During the visit, he took stock of availability of essential commodities, price lists and expiry dates of various commodities.

He directed the shopkeepers to ensure that people were provided edible items at officially prescribed rates.

He said such inspection would continue to ensure the provision of quality and safe food items to the public at affordable prices.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators.