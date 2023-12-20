Edible oil, vegetable ghee output grew by 26.80% and 2.95%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Domestic production of edible oil and vegetable ghee during the first four months of current financial year grew by 26.80 percent and 2.95 percent respectively as compared the output of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November, 2023 over 206,250 metric tons of cooking oil manufactured locally as compared the manufacturing of 162,661 metric tons of the same period of last year, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared the month of October, 2021, the output of edible oil grew by 18.39 percent in October 2023 and 51,225 metric tons of cooking oil were produced locally as compared the production of 43,268 metric tons of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, 496,668 metric tons of vegetable ghee manufactured in the last four months as compared the production of 482,445 metric tons, which was up by 2.

95 percent when compared with production of the same period of last year, it added.

During the month of October, 2023 about 129,888 metric tons of vegetable ghee produced in the country as compared the production of 123,471 metric tons of same month of last year, it added.

As compared the corresponding month of the last year, vegetable ghee production grew by 5.20 percent in October, 2023, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the overall output of LSMI in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.44 percent as compared the production of the same period of last year.

The output of the industries including food, beverages, wearing apparel, coke, petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment witnessed growth during the period under review.

