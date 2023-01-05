Edible products to be registered with BFA to curb imperfect items: DG

Director General of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Muhammad Naeem Bazai on Thursday said that it was mandatory for manufacturers and supply edible products across the province to be registered with the BFA for curbing substandard items in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Muhammad Naeem Bazai on Thursday said that it was mandatory for manufacturers and supply edible products across the province to be registered with the BFA for curbing substandard items in the area.

He said that the aim of this was to ensure the supply of quality products to the public and complete prevention of counterfeiting.

The DG said that labeling and registration of all food products were required according to the laws, selling any product without approved labels and registration was not permitted saying that shopkeepers must ask for labeling registration from the supplier before purchasing any product.

He said that the work of super and departmental stores, marts, and general stores were not to register the products saying that however, the owners of these centers should fully cooperate with the Balochistan Food Authority and ensure that they would not sell food items without the manufacturer's details and expiry date, etc.

He said that maintaining all the traceability records of the items would discourage adulteration and counterfeiting elements.

He also requested the public to read the information on the label and the preparation and expiry date before buying food items, in case of any complaint in this regard would contact the Balochistan Food Authority.

According to Director General BFA, the mission of the BFA was to provide safe food and educate the public about choosing nutritious food for a better life, for which the organization was taking continuous steps.